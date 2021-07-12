Russia reports 25,140 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 25,140 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,808,473, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.43%.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 5,403 in the past 24 hours compared to 5,410 cases reported a day earlier. The Russian capital has so far confirmed 1,434,641 infections.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.38%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 710 compared to 749 the day before. In all, 143,712 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.47%.

News.Az