Russia reports 26,338 new coronavirus cases, 368 deaths
Russia reported 26,338 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 6,511 in Moscow and 3,691 in St Petersburg, taking the national total to 2,295,654 cases since the pandemic began, Reuters reports.
Authorities also reported 368 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 39,895.