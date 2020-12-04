Russia reports 27,403 new coronavirus cases, 569 deaths
- 04 Dec 2020 13:29
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 155397
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/russia-reports-27403-new-coronavirus-cases-569-deaths Copied
Russia reported 27,403 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 6,868 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,402,949 since the pandemic began, according to Reuters.
Authorities also confirmed 569 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 42,176.