Russia reports 49,513 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since start of pandemic

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally surged by 49,513 over the past day to 10,987,774, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The growth rate was the highest since the onset of the pandemic, standing at 0.45%.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 692 over the past day versus 684 a day earlier, reaching 324,752.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.96%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 24,719 over the past day, reaching 9,975,052.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 90.8% of the total number of those infected.

News.Az