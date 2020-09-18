Yandex metrika counter

Russia reports 5,905 new daily coronavirus cases

Russia recorded 5,905 coronavirus cases in the past day, the highest number since July 20, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, according to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the daily coronavirus growth rate has remained at or below 0.5% for 34 days. The overall number of infections has reached 1,091,186.

The growth rate is the lowest in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Smolensk and Moscow regions (0.2%), and the Chuvash, Tula and Chechnya regions (0.3%).

As many as 206 new coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 172 - in the Rostov Region, 165 - in the Moscow Region, 161 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 140 - in the Stavropol Region in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 170,784 active coronavirus cases in Russia.


