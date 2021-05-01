Russia reports 9,270 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths
01 May 2021
Russia reported 9,270 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 3,208 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,814,558, Reuters reports.
The government coronavirus task force said 392 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 110,520.