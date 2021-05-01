Yandex metrika counter

Russia reports 9,270 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

Russia reported 9,270 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 3,208 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,814,558, Reuters reports. 

The government coronavirus task force said 392 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 110,520.


