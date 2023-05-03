Russia reports attempted drone attack on Kremlin (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin with the aim of killing President Vladimir Putin, according to media reports.

The allegation was made on Wednesday by the Russian government and reported by several state news agencies.

According to the press service of the Russian President, "two UAVs were aimed at the Kremlin".

"As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the press service stressed.

The press service emphasized that "due to their fall and the scattering of fragments on the territory of the Kremlin, there were no victims or material damage".

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not injured and continues to work as usual, the press service added.

News.Az