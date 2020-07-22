Yandex metrika counter

Russia reports close to 6,000 new coronavirus cases

Russia reported 5,862 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing its total infection tally to 789,190, the fourth largest in the world, Reuters reports. 

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 165 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 12,745.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

