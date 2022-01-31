Yandex metrika counter

Russia reports fresh record of daily COVID cases

Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Monday as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread across the country, authorities said, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

New daily cases jumped to 124,070, up from 121,228 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 621 deaths in the last 24 hours.


