Russia reports fresh record of daily COVID cases
- 31 Jan 2022 11:00
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 170027
- Region
Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Monday as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread across the country, authorities said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
New daily cases jumped to 124,070, up from 121,228 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 621 deaths in the last 24 hours.