Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 9,263 over the past day and the daily growth in cases has not exceeded 10,000 for the fourth day in a row, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

To date, 299,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in all Russian regions.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate stood at a record low level of 3.2% like the day earlier.

A total of 3,988 (43.1%) people diagnosed with the virus over the past day have not shown any symptoms.

News.Az