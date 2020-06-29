Russia reports lowest number of coronavirus infections since April 29
29 Jun 2020
Russia on Monday reported 6,719 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest one-day reported increase since April 29, pushing its nationwide tally to 641,156, Reuters reports.
The national coronavirus taskforce said 93 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,166.