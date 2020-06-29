Yandex metrika counter

Russia reports lowest number of coronavirus infections since April 29

  • World
  • Share
Russia reports lowest number of coronavirus infections since April 29

Russia on Monday reported 6,719 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest one-day reported increase since April 29, pushing its nationwide tally to 641,156, Reuters reports. 

The national coronavirus taskforce said 93 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,166.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      