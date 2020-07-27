Yandex metrika counter

Russia reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late April

Russia reported 5,635 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, its lowest daily rise since April 23, pushing its national tally to 818,120, the fourth largest in the world, according to Reuters.

In a daily readout, the official coronavirus taskforce said 85 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,354.


