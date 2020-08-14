Russia reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases
Russia reported 5,065 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing its nationwide tally to 912,823, the fourth highest caseload in the world, according to Reuters.
Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 114 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 15,498.