Russia reports more than 5,100 new coronavirus cases

Russian authorities confirmed 5,118 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the national case tally to 892,654, the fourth largest in the world, Reuters reports. 

The official death toll rose to 15,001 after authorities said in their daily coronavirus report that 70 people had died in the last 24 hours.


