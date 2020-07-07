Russia reports more than 6,300 new coronavirus infections

Russia on Tuesday reported 6,368 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 694,230, Reuters reports.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 198 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 10,494.

Russia said 463,880 people have recovered from the virus.

News.Az