Russia reports more than 6,500 new coronavirus cases

Russia on Thursday reported 6,509 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its official nationwide tally to 707,301, the fourth largest caseload in the world, Reuters reports. 

The national coronavirus taskforce said 176 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official virus death toll to 10,843.


