Russia reports nearly 8,000 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia confirmed 7,975 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,847,489, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS informs.

The growth rate in relative terms reached 0.16%.

The country recorded 360 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 337 the day before. The total death toll has risen to 111,895. According to data from the crisis center, 2.31% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia has documented 7,506 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery count to 4,464,550. The share of those recovered stands at 92.1% of the total case count.

Currently, 271,044 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

News.Az