Russia reports nearly 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,996 daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,736,121, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS informs.

The growth rate stood at 0.19% in relative terms.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 8,934 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,361,807, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 92.1% of the total number of infections.

Russia recorded 397 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 399 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The total death toll has reached 107,103. According to data from the crisis center, 2.26% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

