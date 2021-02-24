Russia reports over 11,700 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,749 in the past day reaching 4,200,902, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

For a second day in the row fewer than 12,000 daily coronavirus cases were recorded.

In relative terms, the growth rate stood at 0.3%.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.05%), the Magadan Region (0.06%), the Altai Republic (0.07%), the Khakassia Republic (0.07%) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.07%).

Moscow confirmed 1,417 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Some 909 daily COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 695 in the Moscow Region, 397 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 304 in the Rostov Region and 303 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 364,910 people are ill in Russia.

News.Az