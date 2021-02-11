Russia reports over 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia confirmed 15,038 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the total case tally reached 4,027,748, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.37%.The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in the Tuva Republic, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Magadan Region (0.1%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, Khakassia, Chechnya, Ingushetia, the Republic of Adygea, the Amur Region and Dagestan (0.2%).

Moscow confirmed 2,040 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Some 1,127 cases of infection were registered in St. Petersburg, 721 in the Moscow Region, 454 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 363 in the Voronezh Region, 347 in the Rostov Region and 301 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 410,639 people are undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Russia.

News.Az