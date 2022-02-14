Russia reports over 180,400 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 180,456 over the past day to 14,313,965, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The daily case tally was the lowest since February 8, when 165,643 cases were recorded.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.3%.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 683 over the past day to 340,931. A day earlier 706 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down to 2.38%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 97,185 over the past day, reaching 11,333,044.

A day earlier some 101,568 patients recovered.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 79.2% of the total number of those infected.

News.Az