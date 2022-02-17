Russia reports over 180,500 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 180,622 over the past day to 14,840,502, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.23%.

As many as 18,090 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 7.6% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 58 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 27 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 790 over the past day to 343,173. A day earlier 748 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down to 2.31%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 185,082 over the past day, reaching 11,828,475. A day earlier some 172,468 patients recovered. The number of patients discharged from hospitals over the past day surpasses for the first time since January 14 the number of new cases.

News.Az