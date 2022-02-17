Russia reports over 180,500 daily coronavirus cases
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 180,622 over the past day to 14,840,502, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.
In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.23%.
As many as 18,090 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 7.6% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 58 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 27 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center.
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 790 over the past day to 343,173. A day earlier 748 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
The average mortality rate went down to 2.31%, according to the crisis center.
Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 185,082 over the past day, reaching 11,828,475. A day earlier some 172,468 patients recovered. The number of patients discharged from hospitals over the past day surpasses for the first time since January 14 the number of new cases.