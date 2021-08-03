Russia reports over 22,000 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia confirmed 22,010 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,334,195, a new low since June 30, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reported.

In relative terms, the number of cases grew by 0.35%.

In the past 24 hours, 788 people died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 785 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 160,925.

The relative lethality remained at 2.54%, according to the statistics.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 18,963 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,659,746.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at about 89.4% of the total number of infections.

News.Az