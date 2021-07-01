Russia reports over 23,500 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since mid-January

Russia confirmed 23,543 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new high since January 17, bringing the total caseload to 5,538,142, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reported.

In relative terms the number of coronavirus cases grew by 0.43%.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 672 in the past 24 hours compared to 669 deaths confirmed a day earlier. This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, 135,886 people have died nationwide so far. The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.45%.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 16,928 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,017,321.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at about 90.6% of the total number of infected people.

News.Az