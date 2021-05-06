Russia reports over 7,600 COVID-19 cases in the past day

Russia confirmed 7,639 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,855,128, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

Over the past three days, Russia's daily cases did not exceed 8,000. The growth rate reached 0.16% in relative terms.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Russia grew by 351 in the past 24 hours compared to 360 fatalities reported a day earlier. So far, 112,246 people have died nationwide.

The relative fatality rate stands at 2.31%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 7,788 in the past 24 hours. In total, 4,472,338 people have recovered by now. According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.1% of the total number of infected people.

Currently, 270,544 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

