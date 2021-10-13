Yandex metrika counter

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll for second day running

Russia reported a record daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths for the second day running on Wednesday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths that has led the Kremlin to demand that authorities speed up the pace of vaccinations, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

Russia's coronavirus task force reported 984 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 28,717 new infections in the last 24 hours.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

