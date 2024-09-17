Russia responds to Scholz’s call for Ukraine peace talks, seeks concrete proposals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev commented on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s call for talks on Ukraine, noting that while Russia acknowledges the Chancellor’s remarks, no specific peace proposals have been received.

In an interview with Deutschlandfunk Radio, Nechaev expressed that Scholz’s comments might indicate a growing Western recognition of the need for a peace plan. However, he pointed out that previous peace initiatives from EU representatives, including Hungary’s Prime Minister, were not embraced by the European Union, News.Az reports.Nechaev emphasized that any proposals must be clear and substantive. He indicated that Russia would only consider discussions if the proposals are concrete and not merely rehashed versions of the previous "Zelenskyy formula," which he described as unacceptable.

News.Az