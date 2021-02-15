Russia restores air service with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia officially restores air service with Azerbaijan, previously suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, starting Monday.

The decision was officially announced by the Russian government on February 3, TASS reports.

Airlines of both republics now can carry out two flights per week from Moscow to Baku.

Entry to Azerbaijan, however, is currently closed for tourists. Only diplomats, foreigners with relatives with Azerbaijani citizenship, foreigners with work or residence permit and students are allowed entry, but must have a PCR test made no more than 48 hours prior to departure.

In March 2020, Russia suspended all commercial passenger flights abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

