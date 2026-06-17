Russia restricts small aircraft and drone operations near Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) has restricted flights of light and ultralight aircraft as well as civilian drones up to an altitude of 5.2 kilometers (3.2 miles) over several central regions, following Defense Ministry orders.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, has banned flights by light and ultralight aircraft and civilian drones at altitudes up to 5.2 kilometers (3.2 miles) over several central Russian regions, acting on orders from the Defense Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Meduza.

The restrictions take effect June 20 and cover Moscow, most of the Moscow region, and parts of the Ryazan, Tula, Kaluga, Tver, Yaroslavl, and Vladimir regions, Rosaviatsia said.

The agency said the measures were introduced to ensure “flight safety.” Scheduled and charter flights are not affected.

The ban will remain in effect “until further notice.”

Light and ultralight aircraft, due to their design features, are unable to reach altitudes above five kilometers.

Plans to introduce such a ban were reported in late May by the Interregional Public Organization of Pilots and Aircraft Owners. Kommersant wrote that the zone where the Defense Ministry intends to ban flights includes dozens of airfields, and that the restrictions would affect around 1,000 private pilots.

News.Az