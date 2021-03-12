Russia resumes Eastern Economic Forum as pandemic weakens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will take place on Sept. 2-4 in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, its organizer the Roscongress Foundation said Friday.

The forum will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University as before, Anton Kobyakov, executive secretary of the organizing committee of the forum, said in a Roscongress press release.

"The EEF is an efficient tool for developing international multilateral cooperation in the Asia-Pacific ... Moreover, it will become an important platform for developing humanitarian ties in light of our cooperation with Asian countries in fighting COVID-19," Kobyakov said.

As Russian officials are optimistic about pandemic control, the country is resuming major international events disrupted by COVID-19 last year.

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 2-5, Roscongress announced earlier this month.

The annual EEF and SPIEF were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, while the organizer promised to take all necessary measures to keep participants safe this year.

