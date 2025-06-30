Russia's Lavrov says Armenia remains CSTO member, must fulfill all duties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Countries within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) continue to recognize Armenia as a full member of the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

However, this status requires Armenia to fulfill all responsibilities outlined by the organization, including participation and payment of membership fees, Lavrov stated after the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Kyrgyzstan, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We still consider Armenia the full-fledged member of this organization but, undoubtedly, a full-fledged membership implies participation and observance of all obligations under the CSTO charter documents. Including paying membership fees, by the way," the top Russian diplomat said.

That said, he pointed out that the council’s participants "took note that [Armenia’s] Foreign Minister [Ararat Mirzoyan] has yet again refused to attend this event."

