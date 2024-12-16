Yandex metrika counter

Russia's Putin warns of US plans to deploy medium-range high-accuracy weapons

Russia's Putin warns of US plans to deploy medium-range high-accuracy weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised concerns over US plans to deploy medium-range, high-accuracy weapons with a range of up to 5,500 kilometers.

"The US activity to create and prepare for the deployment of ground-based high-accuracy strike weapons with a range of up to 5,500 kilometers in forward zones is worrisome," he said at the year-end meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board, News.az reports, citing Russian media.

Putin noted that "the relocation and deployment of these missile systems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region is already being practiced."

