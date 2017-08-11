Russia says 'a pity' U.S. casts doubt on Iran nuclear deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday it is a pity that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was casting doubt on the 2015 deal to curtail Iran's nuclear weapons program.

"Unfortunately now our American partners call this ...(treaty) into question," Lavrov told a meeting with students broadcast live by state television.

"In the Trump administration they continue calling these agreements wrong and erroneous, and it's a pity that such a successful treaty is now somewhat being cast into doubt."

Trump said on Thursday said he did not believe that Iran was living up to the spirit of the deal.

