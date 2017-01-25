Russia says Caspian states ‘very close’ to agree on draft convention

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Caspian littoral states are very close to agree on the draft convention on the sea’s legal status, the Russian president’s special envoy for the delimitation and demarcation of the state border with the CIS countries, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Igor Bratchikov, told reporters in Baku Jan. 25, APA reported.

“We are working hard towards signing the draft convention in the next Caspian summit to be held in Astana,” Bratchikov said.

The Russian president’s envoy praised the meeting of the ad hoc working group on the Caspian Sea’s legal status, which was held in Baku Jan. 25.

“There are always difficulties in the negotiations. Each country defends and upholds its position, but we are able to come to close to a common ground,” Bratchikov said, adding. “I think this is a very good indicator that the Caspian states are very close to agree on the draft convention.”

