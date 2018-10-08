Russia says closely work with other OSCE MG co-chairs on Karabakh conflict settlement

“The only one realistic perspective for the conflict resolution is peace talks”

As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia closely works with France and the United States in a bid to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Izvestia newspaper, Oxu.Az reports.

“The only one realistic perspective for the conflict resolution is peace talks,” he said. “The vital interest of the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples in security, stability and development constitute the basis and political force of the negotiation process, which Russia strongly supports.”

The diplomat stressed that Russia is striving to do everything possible to assist the parties to the conflict in working out peace agreements defined by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

“Our position remains unchanged. This position, which is reflected in Russia’s foreign policy concept, was once again confirmed by President Vladimir Putin’s recent meetings with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts,” Karasin added.

News.Az



