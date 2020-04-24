Russia says issues related to Karabakh conflict settlement should be considered within existing format

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be considered within the framework of the existing format, Russian Foreign Ministry told Trend.

“Our position as the co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group has been repeatedly voiced in joint statements by the top leaders of Russia, the US and France. It is based on the fundamental principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the principles of the non-use of force, territorial integrity and the right to self-determination. The components of the settlement as reflected in these statements include the return of the territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the determination of the final legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh based on the will of the population. As for the documents and proposals that were considered and are being considered, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov listed them,” said the ministry.

The issue of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is rather sensitive, the ministry noted.

News.Az

