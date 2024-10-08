Russia says it took control of two settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk

Russia said on Tuesday that it took control of two more settlements amid its ongoing offensive in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the country’s troops captured the settlements of Zoryanoye Pervoye and Zolotaya Niva, News.Az reports.According to the summary of the special military operation, over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces hit a warehouse and workshop for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as concentrations of manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian troops in 142 districts. Air defense systems shot down three US-made HIMARS rockets and 49 UAVs.Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier announced that the country's armed forces captured the key eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar.

News.Az