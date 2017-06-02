Russia says it would not veto UN sanctions on N.Korea

Russia would not veto a UN Security Council resolution imposing sanctions on North Korea, Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Friday.

"We are not going to do that," Gatilov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency TASS.

Gatilov said Russia hopes the resolution would pass.

"There was a process of harmonization, many of our concerns were taken into account. There are still some moments that we are now trying to coordinate with partners,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

On Monday, Pynongyang conducted its ninth ballistic missile test of the year, adding to regional and U.S. concerns over the country's rogue programs that run afoul of several UN resolutions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is attempting to develop an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) that can reach the U.S. mainland.

