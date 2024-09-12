Russia says its troops retake 10 settlements in Kursk

Russia says its troops retake 10 settlements in Kursk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday announced that the country’s forces have retaken 10 settlements in the Kursk Region over the past two days.

"The Russian Armed Forces continue actions to defeat the enemy battlegroup that entered the territory of the Kursk Region. In the course of offensive actions units of the battlegroup North liberated the following 10 settlements over the past two days: Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Vishnyovka, Viktorovka, Vnesazapnoye, Gordeyevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka, Snagost and 10th October," the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports."Reconnaissance and search operations continue in wooded areas to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups attempting to infiltrate deeper inside Russia," the ministry stated.Kyiv claimed late last month to have taken control of some 100 Russian towns and villages, as well as almost 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of territory in the Kursk region. Ukrainian forces stormed into the region on Aug. 6, forcing the evacuation of more than 150,000 people from border areas.

News.Az