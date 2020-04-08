Russia says ready for negotiations with Azerbaijan on aviation supplies

Russia says ready for negotiations with Azerbaijan on aviation supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is ready to negotiate with Azerbaijan on a wide range of areas of military-technical cooperation, including aviation supplies, the spokeswoman for Russia's Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, Maria Vorobyova, told Interfax.

She noted that Azerbaijan is a long-standing partner of Russia in the field of military-technical cooperation, which is developing systematically according to the bilateral plan.

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force on Tuesday visited Russian military-industrial enterprises in line with the military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani delegation visited Russian military plants manufacturing Su-35 and MiG-35 combat aircraft, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

During meetings with representatives of one of the leaders of the global arms market in Russia, the "Rosoboronexport" Company and the leadership of military plant, the Azerbaijani delegation expressed its interest in purchasing the most advanced Russian-made combat aircraft.

The Azerbaijani delegation was presented with briefings on the characteristics, combat capabilities, armament of combat aircraft, as well as the production, operation, and maintenance of air assets.

The Russian side, in turn, expressed its readiness to deliver combat aircraft to our country in a quantity that meets the needs of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

Azerbaijani military pilots have performed practical flights on MiG-35 aircraft at Russian military airbases.

News.Az

News.Az