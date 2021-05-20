Russia says ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan on coronavirus vaccine production

Russia is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov in Moscow on Thursday.

The Russian premier noted that Moscow and Baku are jointly fighting the coronavirus spread.

According to Mishustin, Russia promptly handed over special test systems to Azerbaijan, teams of Russian medical experts were sent to the country, and in May 2021, the first batch of 'Sputnik V' vaccine was delivered to Azerbaijan.

"We are also ready to establish cooperation with Azerbaijan on joint production of Russian vaccine," he added.

News.Az