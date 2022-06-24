Russia says ready to participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani territories

Russia is ready to join the restoration projects in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Moscow-Baku relations continue to further expand in almost all areas, Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Speaking about the Caspian Sea’s status, the top Russian diplomat said this issue will soon be solved in Ashgabat.

Lavrov added that Russia and Azerbaijan will continue to implement humanitarian projects.

