Russia says Ukrainian attack on Belgorod claims three lives

At least three civilians have lost their lives, and 24 others have sustained injuries following an attack by Ukrainian troops on residential areas in Russia’s Belgorod Region Wednesday.

"In shelling attacks, 27 people were injured, three of them died. Twenty-four people sustained wounds of various degrees of severity, including two children. One child is being treated at the regional children’s hospital, the other one was discharged for outpatient treatment," Regional Health Minister Andrey Ikonnikov shared details, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The others were taken to various regional medical facilities, with seven of them in serious condition, the official added.Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses downed 113 Ukrainian drones overnight, 73 of which were intercepted over the Belgorod region.It further claimed that 25 drones were shot down over the Voronezh region, while 14 others were downed over the Kursk region, and another drone was intercepted over the Bryansk region.Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the attack or the claims.​​​​​​​

News.Az