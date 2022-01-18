Russia sees increase in daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 31,252 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,865,512 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The absolute growth of new infections is the highest since December 6, 2021. According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.29%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 688, compared to 670 the day before. In all, 322,678 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.97%.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 24,564. In all, 9,902,935 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 91.1% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

News.Az