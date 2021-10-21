Russia sees record high of 36,339 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 36,339 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,131,164 cases. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.45%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,036 compared to 1,028 the day before. In all, 227,389 patients died of the infection. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia increased by 25,895 over the past day to 7,091,607.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, decreased to 87,2% of those infected.

