Russia sends Iran satellite images of ATR-72 plane crash scene

Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations provided Iran with satellite images of the crash scene of an ATR-72 passenger plane, the press service of the ministry said.

An Iranian ATR 72-600 passenger plane operated by Aseman Airlines and bound for the Iranian city of Yasuj disappeared from radars 50 minutes after taking off from Teheran on Sunday morning.

The plane crashed near Mount Dena within the Zagros Mountains in central Iran’s Isfahan Province some 500 kilometers from Teheran and 25 kilometers just before its destination, TASS recalls.

The Tasnim news agency said referring to the air carrier’s director that there were no survivors of the crash. There were 60 passengers and six members of the crew aboard the plane.

