Russia sends note of protest to Armenia

Russia has sent a note of protest to Armenia's Foreign Ministry in response to the accusations voiced in Yerevan against Moscow over the recent explosions that rocked the Surmalu shopping center, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“We consider this a direct provocation of the political forces behind such insinuations, which aim to undermine Russia-Armenia alliance relations. We expect steps aimed at preventing such unfriendly manifestations from the Armenian authorities,” reads the note.

The claims accusing Russia were earlier voiced by Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party.

