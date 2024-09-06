Russia, Serbia seek to extend gas supply contract

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgrade and Moscow are set to begin negotiations on extending Russia's gas supply contract with Serbia, which is due to expire in 2025, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin announced.

The deputy premier underscored the importance of trade exchange with Russia for Serbia, News.Az reports citing TASS.“Trade exchange with Russia is important for Serbia, and this was a very important part of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It shows how much the Russian leader cares about Serbia. For Russia it is a statistical mistake, but for us it means a lot, it means a lot to us. Very soon, Minister [Nenad] Popovic, who is the president of the joint government body, will meet with his Russian counterpart to see what can be done to improve the situation,” he said.The official also emphasized that he "cannot imagine" a situation in which Serbia would survive the current winter without Russian gas. According to him, the final decision on the extension of the supply contract will be made by the presidents of the two countries, as it "will be political, not just economic."

News.Az