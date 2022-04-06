Yandex metrika counter

Russia, Serbian leaders speak over phone

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic disused the recent presidential election in Serbia and bilateral relations in a phone call on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing the Kremlin’s press service.

The Russian and Serbian leaders also exchanged views on the course of Russia-Ukraine negotiations, according to the press service.

Putin congratulated Vucic on his convincing victory in the presidential election held on April 3 in Serbia.

The presidents also affirmed mutual commitment to developing Russian-Serbian strategic partnership, expanding trade and economic relations, including in the power industry sector.

Putin and Vucic agreed to continue personal contacts.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

