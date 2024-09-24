Russia set to boost defense spending in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia plans to raise its defense spending to 13.2 trillion rubles ($142 billion) in 2025, up from the projected 10.4 trillion rubles for this year.

This increase would represent 6.2% of Russia’s projected GDP, marking a historically high figure as the war in Ukraine continues without resolution, according to draft budget proposals seen by Bloomberg, News.Az reports.Likewise, defense and national security spending would account for 40% of total government expenditures in 2025, surpassing the combined allocations for education, healthcare, social policies and the national economy, according to Bloomberg.At the same time, Bloomberg informed that 30% of the 2025 budget — 12.9 trillion rubles — is allocated for classified or unspecified items, an increase from 11.1 trillion rubles in 2024.In 2026 and 2027, Russia plans to decrease defense spending slightly, to 5.6% and 5.1% of GDP, respectively. However, spending on national defense would still be higher than current levels, and several times higher than pre-war levels.Despite the war-driven surge in spending, the 2025 budget is expected to have a deficit of 0.5% of GDP, down from 1.7% in 2024, thanks to projected tax hikes, a progressive wealth tax, and increased non-oil and gas revenues, according to Bloomberg.The draft budget for 2025-2027 is set to be submitted to lawmakers on Monday.

