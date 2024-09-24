Russia set to boost defense spending in 2025
Russia plans to raise its defense spending to 13.2 trillion rubles ($142 billion) in 2025, up from the projected 10.4 trillion rubles for this year.This increase would represent 6.2% of Russia’s projected GDP, marking a historically high figure as the war in Ukraine continues without resolution, according to draft budget proposals seen by Bloomberg, News.Az reports.
Likewise, defense and national security spending would account for 40% of total government expenditures in 2025, surpassing the combined allocations for education, healthcare, social policies and the national economy, according to Bloomberg.
At the same time, Bloomberg informed that 30% of the 2025 budget — 12.9 trillion rubles — is allocated for classified or unspecified items, an increase from 11.1 trillion rubles in 2024.
In 2026 and 2027, Russia plans to decrease defense spending slightly, to 5.6% and 5.1% of GDP, respectively. However, spending on national defense would still be higher than current levels, and several times higher than pre-war levels.
Despite the war-driven surge in spending, the 2025 budget is expected to have a deficit of 0.5% of GDP, down from 1.7% in 2024, thanks to projected tax hikes, a progressive wealth tax, and increased non-oil and gas revenues, according to Bloomberg.
The draft budget for 2025-2027 is set to be submitted to lawmakers on Monday.